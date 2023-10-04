Mike Tomlin Concerned About Ravens WR Zay Flowers Fearlessly Penetrating ‘Dark Places’ Of His Defense At Full Speed

For as shaky as this season has begun, the reality is that the Pittsburgh Steelers are 2-2 overall and 1-0 in the AFC North. With the Baltimore Ravens on tap, however, something’s got to give. While the injury-riddled division leaders certainly don’t look unbeatable, they are always a formidable test.

And they have an intriguing new weapon at—of all positions—wide receiver. Rookie first-round pick Zay Flowers has had head coach Mike Tomlin’s attention long before the Ravens drafted him, but now he’s concerning himself with what the young man can do to his defense.

“His tangible talents are one thing, and those are obvious. He’s got really good speed, short-area burst, change of direction and body control and those things”, he said during his pre-game press conference yesterday, via the team’s website. “But I quickly understood about him and from watching him at [Boston College] that the interesting component of his calling card is the fearlessness in his play”.

“He is fearless. He runs into dark places at full speed”, he added. “He’s combative in his play. That’s probably the platform that provides him an opportunity to make the type of plays that he makes. He will not be intimidated. He is combative and competitive in all circumstances”.

The Steelers have been allowing receivers to penetrate their dark places on a weekly basis so far this season. It was Brandon Aiyuk who torched them in the season opener for 129 yards and two touchdowns. Davante Adams and Nico Collins also scored on them twice, each topping 160 yards. The only game in which a receiver didn’t hit 100 was against the Cleveland Browns, and Amari Cooper still had a strong game with seven receptions for 90 yards.

Flowers is off to a good start already. He has 244 receiving yards on 24 receptions through four games, and he has had consistent production throughout. His lowest yardage total so far in 48 yards on eight receptions the week before last, but he’s shown on a weekly basis how dangerous he can be.

And that’s only considering his vertical, upfield yardage. He makes a lot of lateral movements that result in positive production for the Ravens, doing things that rather few players in the NFL can actually do with his speed and quickness.

Dante Hall: 5'8, 187 lbs

Zay Flowers: 5'9, 183 lbs pic.twitter.com/FmCur04ZU1 — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) September 28, 2023

With moves like that, you had better believe Tomlin and the Steelers are worried about the rookie penetrating their dark places fearlessly. The fascinating thing is there is still so much more the Ravens can do with him that they haven’t done yet or haven’t quite worked out. He will be a weapon on jet sweeps as well, and in any other way they can figure out how to get the ball in his hands. His very presence is a weapon.

The Browns were very concerned about the Zay Flowers jet sweep threat. 1. Safety points it out, takes bait

2. Two more edge defenders take bait

3. ILB runs over his teammate trying to reverse course

4. Lamar goes untouched for 10-yard TD run pic.twitter.com/dKbB4BNw5i — Ryan Mink (@ryanmink) October 2, 2023

The Steelers’ dark places have been exposed quite often so far this year. They rank 30th in total yards allowed and 23rd in points allowed. The only area in which they have excelled is in delivering splash plays. They rank fifth in takeaways and seventh in sacks. But when they can’t get those, they just have to sit there and take it.