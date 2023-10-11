Matt Canada Praises Kenny Pickett For Pre-Snap Adjustments On George Pickens TD

Even when the Pittsburgh Steelers find the end zone and win the game, there’s controversy. The focus on George Pickens’ go-ahead 41-yard yard touchdown to beat the Baltimore Ravens Sunday hasn’t been on the play itself, an absolutely critical conversion in a game that felt must-win, but on everything that led up to it. Did Kenny Pickett change the play? Why did Matt Canada look downright stoic afterwards?

All of it seems sorta silly. A football team made a football play. They adjusted and converted. But speaking to reporters Wednesday, Canada gave his perspective of the play and was happy to see Pickett and the offense react the right way.

“We broke the huddle, had a play called,” Canada said as shared by 93.7 The Fan’s Chris Mack. “Pickett [changed things] multiple times in this game. We have a Cover Zero plan, which we’ve always had. In that exact instance, the routes were called in the huddle. But the protection had to change. He came out, he saw it, he made the protection adjustment. We had three guys who stayed on what they had, the routes that worked at that point. [Baltimore’s corners] were pressed across the board. Kenny did a great job. He probably did that three or four times throughout the game.”

The CBS microphones picked up Pickett calling out “Randy,” which was him sliding the protection to the right and potentially a call to tight end Darnell Washington to stay in and protect. There is more debate about Pickens’ route. Pickens told reporters that was the call out of the huddle and Canada has echoed those thoughts though Pickett said he gave Pickens the route to run, appearing to make a “zero” sign with his hand to signal the coverage.

The “real” answer to all of this is the Steelers practiced for this look, Pickett made the proper adjustment, and Pickens ran a great route with his quarterback throwing a good ball. That’s just how football works. Pittsburgh knew Baltimore was a blitz-heavy team and Pickett even referenced how the Ravens got to the Indianapolis Colts weeks ago using the same Zero coverage.

In all, credit should go around. Canada and the coaching staff for practicing the situation throughout the week and having the players prepared in-game. And the players for doing their job across the board, recognizing and executing. That’s what a competent NFL offense looks like. We need to see more of it going forward.