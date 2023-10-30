Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, Alexa Dellarocco, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 970 on this Monday afternoon, I talk about the Pittsburgh Steelers and their issue of sustainability as the 2023 regular season moves into Week Nine.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 970)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP5452021349
6bc9mw6n