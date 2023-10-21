Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, Alexa Dellarocco, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 961 on this Saturday, I talk about why Sunday’s game is crucial for OT Dan Moore Jr. and explain why the Pittsburgh Steelers might be so open to giving him another chance.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 961)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP7650988125
6bc9mw6n