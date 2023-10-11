Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode five days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Melanie Friedlander, Alexa Dellarocco, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. Additionally, we’ll occasionally have listener- and reader-submitted versions of The Terrible Take on the weekends. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.

For Episode 951 on this Wednesday afternoon, I praise the contributions of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2023 rookie class through the team’s first five games of the regular season.

Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 951)

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP6735119099

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n