Listen: Steelers Vs. Texans Recap And Analysis

Bringing you guys a quick video recapping the Pittsburgh Steelers’ terrible 30-6 loss to the Houston Texans in Week Four. Breaking down all the issues on offense and defense and the difficulty of even knowing where to begin in blowout defeats that have become all too common.

