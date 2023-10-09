Listen: Steelers Vs. Ravens Recap And Analysis

Bringing you guys a quick video sharing my thoughts on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ crazy 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens Sunday afternoon. Breaking down the offense struggling before making plays late, the defense keeping the score down, and the impact of special teams.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.