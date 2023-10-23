Listen: Steelers Vs. Rams Recap And Analysis

Bringing you guys a quick video today recapping the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 24-17 win over the Los Angeles Rams Sunday afternoon. Breaking down a similar script as previous wins offensively and defensively but the strides this team made to earn a win.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.