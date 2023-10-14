Levi Wallace: George Pickens ‘Is Dangerous Because He Believes In Himself’

Pittsburgh Steelers WR George Pickens is a burgeoning superstar. Pickens had an impressive rookie season, posting a stat line of 52 reception for 801 yards and four touchdowns. However, Pickens had room to grow in his route running this offseason to become a more complete receiver and he has done that.

While some may have doubted Pickens’ ability to improve, Pickens never has and his teammates see the confidence he has in himself. In an article for Steelers.com, Teresa Varley spoke with some of Pickens’ teammates who gushed about Pickens’ confidence and ability.

“I have never seen anyone come in so young, and yet have so much belief and confidence in themselves,” said cornerback Levi Wallace to Varley. “He puts in the work. He is super talented. Has God-given abilities. Crazy catch radius. He is dangerous because he believes in himself.”

It is not hard to see the confidence Pickens has when he is on the field. Like any top-end wide receiver, he always wants the ball, and it is understandable why. Good things happen when the ball is in his hands. So far this season Pickens has played a huge part in two of Pittsburgh’s three wins. In Week Two he caught the team’s only offensive touchdown when he took a slant 71 yards for a touchdown against the Cleveland Browns, and last Sunday, he caught the game-winning touchdown against the Baltimore Ravens to send the Steelers to the top of the AFC North.

In fact, in the Steelers’ win over the Ravens Ravens, he was basically the entire passing game. Pickens caught six passes for 130 yards and a touchdown, the Steelers threw for a total of 224 yards. Pickens totaled 58 percent of the total passing yards in the win, and without him the team likely loses.

Route running and yards after the catch was an area Pickens had to improve on this season and he certainly has. Last year, Pickens totaled 104 yards after the catch in 17 games, as he really only ran routes along the sideline. This season, in only five games, Pickens has 135 yards after the catch, as he has been used more in the middle of the field and has shown the ability to make plays with the ball in his hands.

Of course, Pickens is still an elite jump ball receiver who can catch almost anything thrown in his direction. But, the better route running and ability to make big plays after he catches the ball is turning him into a good receiver, into a superstar.

In only five games, Pickens has caught 22 passes for 393 yards and two touchdowns. With WR Diontae Johnson out, Pickens was thrust into the WR1 role for Pittsburgh and he has not disappointed. With Johnson likely returning soon, the Steelers should have high-level receiving threats for QB Kenny Pickett to try and jump-start the offense, and with the chemistry he has with Pickens, it is hard not to expect Pickens to keep producing.

Pickens believes in himself, if the ball is thrown to him he thinks he is going to catch it. And early on in his career, it is hard to argue what that confidence.