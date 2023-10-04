Kenny Pickett Wishes He Would’ve Looked For Calvin Austin On Failed 4th Down Play

Let’s have one more article breaking down the Steelers’ failed fourth down play in Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans. Speaking to reporters as he does every Wednesday, QB Kenny Pickett was asked what he would do if he could do that play over. He said there’s one adjustment he wished he would’ve made.

“Get back to Calvin possibly faster from watching it,” Pickett said via the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “We wanted to take a look at the front side and get to the backside. I tried to extend my legs and make a play. Just didn’t work out.”

And one more time, let’s look at the tape. Pittsburgh came out in a 3×1 bunch with Austin as the backside “X” receiver. To the front side, WR Allen Robinson is running a speed out, WR George Pickens a seven/corner route, and TE Connor Heyward a stick route. To the backside, Austin is running a dig.

Pickett’s first read was to the trips side, the frontside, as he stated. Ideally, he would hit Robinson on the speed out, just as they ran earlier in the game for an eight-yard completion. But the Texans were in a different coverage this time, Cover 2 after running Cover 3 against it earlier, and the cornerback took that option away. With nothing else available to the frontside, Pickett looked to spin and scramble, also feeling potential interior pressure from the Texans. But he ran himself into the arms of RDE Jonathan Greenard, who twisted him down to the ground.

Looking back, it’s true that Austin appeared to be working open on the backside. And if Pickett looked backside, he might hit him. But the combination of the perceived pressure and Pickett’s nature to leave the pocket if the initial read isn’t there caused the play to unravel and end in a sack and injury.

Like many plays, the issues here are layered. Pickett could’ve done a better job and the playcall could’ve been better. What I’ve argued is among the most frustrating things, aside from the obvious of the team using a five-step shotgun drop on 4th and 1, is the fact this play was used earlier on 2nd and 16. And the fact this is the team’s play on 2nd and long and 4th and short is hard to wrap your head around.

Should Pickett have looked for Austin? Arguably, yes. But if the backside ten-yard dig, essentially the fourth player in the progression, is the goal of converting when you only need a yard, three feet, you’re not putting your players in a position to succeed. And the call deserves all the criticism that’s come with it.