Keanu Neal Leaves Steelers-Ravens Week Five Game With Injury

UPDATE: Neal has returned to the game.

Pittsburgh Steelers S Keanu Neal walked off the field with trainers and directly into the blue medical tent after making a tackle on a run by Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards.

Neal stayed down after making the tackle and was tended to on the field by trainers but popped up and walked off the field under his own power, flanked by team trainers. He directly walked into the blue medical tent and did not return to the field on the drive, which ended with a 14-yard Justice Hill rushing touchdown to give the Ravens an early lead. The nature of the injury is unknown.

We’ll update as we know more on the injury and Neal’s status. He was replaced by safety Miles Killebrew, who’s primarily a special teamer for Pittsburgh. The team doesn’t have a ton of depth at safety behind Neal, Minkah Fitzpatrick and Damontae Kazee, so an injury to Neal that causes him to miss time could pose a problem for a Steelers team that’s already banged up. Hopefully, he’ll return to the game soon.