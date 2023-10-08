Joey Porter Jr. Sees New Role, Increased Snaps Against Ravens

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie CB Joey Porter Jr. has had his role and snaps increase throughout today’s game against the Baltimore Ravens. In the second half, Porter has rotated in with veterans Patrick Peterson and Levi Wallace. They appear to be healthy with Peterson rotating into dime packages later in one possession.

Peterson has served as the team’s left cornerback in base and nickel throughout the first five games of the season while kicking inside to the slot in the team’s dime package. Over the first four games, Porter had only been used in the team’s dime package, save for a handful of snaps after CB Levi Wallace was briefly injured against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Steelers’ corners have again struggled today, having trouble tackling after the catch and allowing completions to all levels of the field. They’ve only been bailed out by six or seven drops by Baltimore Ravens wide receivers.

Wallace has struggled throughout the season, including in today’s game, and Pittsburgh finally seems to be relenting and giving Porter more opportunities.

Peterson was signed to a two-year deal this offseason, replacing the departed Cam Sutton. A veteran corner with a Hall of Fame resume, the Steelers’ plan was to move around the defense and play more than just outside corner, something he had done for most of his NFL career.

As of this writing, the Steelers trail the Ravens 10-5 in the fourth quarter but are driving into the red zone.