Jerome Bettis: This Is How Pittsburgh Can Get Najee Harris On Track

The Pittsburgh Steelers entered the 2023 season with a clear objective on what they would like their identity to be as a team. The phrase “bully ball” was mentioned several times and their moves in free agency and the NFL draft seemed to back up that narrative. OG Isaac Seumalo and OG Nate Herbig were signed in free agency and then OT Broderick Jones and TE Darnell Washington were acquired in the draft to try and solidify that bully-ball philosophy. Through four games, the Steelers have not lived up to their offseason aspirations with 315 rushing yards on 87 attempts, or just 78.75 per game.

Jerome Bettis was asked by Mackenzie Salmon on USA Today’s Sports Seriously about Najee Harris’ slow start this season and how the Steelers can get him going.

“He’s just supremely talented from a physical perspective,” Bettis said on Harris, “He’s a big man, but he has the ability, and he can jump over you, he can go around, he can go through you. He can do it all from a running back perspective. It’s just about giving him a little bit of space to operate, and that’s what I’m saying when I’m talking about the offensive line, being aggressive, downhill, giving him some space. Because if you get him going, he can be really dangerous in the secondary.”

Harris has received 53 total touches so far this season, rushing for 210 yards on 49 attempts for 4.3 yards per carry and chipping in another four receptions for 34 yards. Prior to Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, there were many clamoring for Jaylen Warren to get a larger share of the touches. Harris responded with his best game of the season so far with 14 carries for 71 yards and one reception for 32 yards. He provided the only two explosive plays of 20-plus yards of the game for the Steelers and was the only bright spot on offense in the 30-6 loss.

The 32-yard reception was a particularly good play to show off what Harris has to offer as a playmaker. It was a great catch in its own right. Then he got back on his feet and fought through multiple tackles for a big gain.

Now that is a tight-window throw by Kenny Pickett on an extended play and a helluva post-catch effort by Najee Harris after. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/eOxyiXTMp5 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 2, 2023

Bettis knows a thing or two about being the featured back for the Steelers, and he didn’t express any hesitation in Harris’ overall ability to be that guy for this team. With Harris coming off his best performance of the season, leaning on him would help get this offense going in the right direction. Harris putting together a big performance on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens in this AFC North divisional matchup would go a long way.