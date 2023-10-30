Jay Gruden Refutes Idea Jon Gruden Wants To Be Steelers OC: ‘One Of Those Reporters Who Wanted To Get More Twitter Followers’

Though the story has died down over the last month, the idea of Jon Gruden becoming the Pittsburgh Steelers’ next offensive coordinator – assuming a spot becomes vacant in January – could pick up steam. But for someone who knows him well, don’t expect Gruden to return to the league as just a play-caller.

Appearing on The Zac Gelb Show Monday, Jay Gruden – Jon’s brother – refuted the idea that Gruden would want to come back as an NFL OC.

“I think that’s pretty much speculation right there,” Jay Gruden told Gelb. That’s one of those reporters who wanted to get more Twitter followers or something. That’s not gonna happen right now.”

That reporter was the PPG’s Gerry Dulac, who said all along it was only his speculation, citing the ties Gruden had with Mike Tomlin from their days in Tampa Bay. Tomlin served as the Buccaneers’ defensive backs coach in the early to mid-2000s.

Gruden has been out of coaching since being fired by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 after emails were leaked showing him using racist and homophobic slurs and language. He has since sued the NFL. His most recent work in the league has been as a consultant for the New Orleans Saints, though it’s not clear his exact role with the team.

In Jay’s mind, if Gruden returns to coaching at the NFL level, it’ll be for a larger role than a coordinator.

“He’ll come in smoking somewhere but I seriously doubt it’ll be as an offensive coordinator,” Jay told the show.

Gruden isn’t the first to splash cold water on the idea. Shortly after that speculation picked up national media steam, former NFL defensive tackle Warren Sapp, who played for Gruden with the Buccaneers and Raiders, said he spoke with Jon Gruden and Mike Tomlin. Both shot down the idea.

“Mike T. said, ‘I don’t know who writes this stuff,” Sapp said in mid-October.

Pittsburgh is likely to make a change in the offseason. Canada’s three years with the Steelers have not worked out and his contract expires after the 2023 season. Expect the team to cast a wide net for his replacement. Just don’t expect it to include Jon Gruden.