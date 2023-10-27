Jaguars Week Eight Friday Injury Report: WR Zay Jones Ruled Out

The Jacksonville Jaguars released their final injury report of the week today, and as expected, WR Zay Jones was ruled out. Jones was unable to practice this week and he will miss another game with his recurring knee injury.

DT DaVon Hamilton looks primed to make his season debut, as he is off the injury report after a back injury sidelined him for the Jags’ first seven games. He logged full practices all week, and Doug Pederson said it looks like Hamilton will play.

Despite logging full practices all week, CB Gregory Junior was ruled out with a hamstring injury.

Additionally, CB Tyson Campbell, the Jaguars’ top cornerback, looks like he will return from his hamstring injury and play against Pittsburgh. He’s listed as questionable, but it would be a surprise if he didn’t suit up. Campbell missed the Jaguars’ Week Seven win over the New Orleans Saints on Thursday Night Football.

Pederson also said that OG Walker Little (knee) should play against Pittsburgh. OG Brandon Scherff (ankle) and QB Trevor Lawrence (knee) also should be good to go on Sunday despite questionable designations. S Andre Cisco was listed as questionable with his hamstring injury, but he should also be active and on the field for the Jaguars in Week Eight. All four of Campbell, Cisco, Lawrence and Little were limited on Friday, but it would be a surprise if any of them are inactive Sunday.

Both teams are mostly healthy, although not having Jones is a hit to Jacksonville’s receiving corps. However, he has only played in three games this season and left Jacksonville’s Week Five win over the Buffalo Bills with the knee injury. He aggravated the injury, which was initially suffered in Week Two. Jacksonville still has plenty of firepower at wide receiver with Calvin Ridley and Christian Kirk, in addition to having TE Evan Engram as a weapon in the passing game.

The Jaguars are coming in hot, and they should be a good test for Pittsburgh at home on Sunday.