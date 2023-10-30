Jaguars Safety Relishing That Steelers Fans Are Upset ‘About Their Tiny Towels’

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andrew Wingard is enjoying every second of his team’s 20-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. And he’s letting the world know about it. After talking plenty of smack in the locker room after Sunday’s victory, Wingard is trolling Steelers fans on Instagram.

In his latest Instagram story, Wingard laughed at “grown men crying about their tiny towels” and seeing their anger is “bringing me so much joy.”

Wingard is the player who grabbed Terrible Towels from the stands after intercepting QB Mitch Trubisky midway through the fourth quarter.

As captured by the CBS broadcast, Wingard and teammates grabbed a couple from the seats. Wingard jogged back to his sideline waving the Terrible Towel over his head.

The discussion over the Terrible Towel started last week when QB Trevor Lawrence was asked if he knew what the Steelers’ environment would be like and if he knew fans waved towels. Lawrence said he knew the history and called them “little yellow towels,” not as an insult but to affirm he understood what they were. Those comments were misconstrued and set off several days of both sides chirping at each other.

While what Lawrence said was harmless, Wingard is obviously mocking the towel. There’s a long history of that coming back to bite players, everyone from T.J. Houshmandzadeh to LenDale White.

If Pittsburgh can get to the playoffs, and for many that goal feels far away, a rematch against Jacksonville might be the most intriguing matchup. It’s something WR Diontae Johnson is hoping for and plausible to occur. Heading into yesterday’s slate of games, the Jaguars were the fourth seed and the Steelers the fifth seed, meaning they would’ve gone against each other had the season been over.

Though the Jaguars earned the right to talk smack after the game, they’re staying on the story a little too long. They won the game, they took care of business, and it’s time for each side to move on. Jacksonville gets to enjoy its bye week while Pittsburgh will look to regroup with a quick turnaround, kicking off Week Nine with a Thursday tilt against the Tennessee Titans.