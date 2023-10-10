‘I’ve Seen Him Be A Hell-Raiser’: Patrick Peterson Happy Miles Killebrew’s Hard Work, Commitment Paid Off

With 11:12 left in the fourth quarter and trailing 10-3, the Pittsburgh Steelers needed a spark.

Veteran safety and special teams ace Miles Killebrew was that spark that set the fire.

Killebrew shot home to block Baltimore Ravens punter Jordan Stout’s punt, resulting in a safety, making it a 10-5 game. The Steelers then kicked a field goal on the ensuing drive after the safety to make it a 10-8 game and later came all the way back, winning the game 17-10 to move to 3-2 on the season.

Veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson, appearing on the latest episode of his podcast “All Things Covered” with former Steelers cornerback and cousin Bryant McFadden, stated that the blocked punt was a huge momentum swing after the Steelers wanted to keep the Ravens pinned deep to flip field position.

“That block punt was huge. Like you said, that was big for us, just because the way the game was going we needed a splash play at some moment,” Peterson said, according to video via the show’s YouTube page. “As a defense, we went out there saying this is our time to flip the field, to try to keep those guys down there to try to get the ball in the hands with grass for Calvin [Austin III], one of the more dynamic players on our team and, and lo and behold, we had our special team ace Miles Killebrew…make a play.”

Killebrew certainly made a play, getting home quickly and cleanly to get a hand on the football, blocking the punt into the end zone. Practice-squad elevation tight end Rodney Williams nearly made a great play on the football, recovering it just out of bounds for the safety, though he stands firm in his belief that his elbows were down inbounds and it should have been a touchdown.

Killebrew’s play obviously changed the game. It’s drawn a ton of praise from head coach Mike Tomlin, outside linebacker T.J. Watt and now Peterson, who praised Killebrew for the work he puts in on his craft when it comes to playing special teams.

“The good thing about it is to see all of the hard work, the behind-the-scenes study that he does on a day in and day out basis, to see it all come together again …I’ve seen him be a hell-raiser,” Peterson said of Killebrew, according to video via the show’s YouTube page. “When it’s time for punt team or even punt return team to be caught up throughout practice, he’s working on his craft, making sure he’s where he needs to be, working on the little angles that he may need.

“You gotta be sharp if you’re blocking a punt or a field goal attempt. Your angles and your steps gotta be on point, ’cause it happens so quick. But I’ve seen him work tirelessly on his craft. And to see that come through…”

Peterson’s comments match the ones that Tomlin and Watt had after the game regarding the Steelers’ special teams captain.

He was signed a few years ago by the Steelers in free agency to play a specific role, and he’s taken to it well, perfecting it.

Killebrew has blocked a few punts in his time with the Steelers – a league-leading three since 2021 — but none have been bigger or more timely than the one against the Ravens on Sunday, helping ignite the comeback from the Black and Gold.

It takes all 53 men on the roster and all 46 dressed on game day to get a win. Killebrew is the epitome of that. Good to see him getting the recognition and public praise from his teammates that he deserves.

If you haven’t yet, make sure you check out Steelers Depot’s own Alex Kozora’s film room on Killebrew’s punt block and all that went into making it such a great play all around.