Injury Roundup: Mike Tomlin Says QB Kenny Pickett Has Bone Bruise, Will Practice Wednesday

During his weekly Tuesday press conference, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin outlined the team’s injury outlook ahead of their Week Five game this Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Per Tomlin via the team’s YouTube channel, QB Kenny Pickett has a bone bruise and could play this weekend.

Tomlin said Pickett is scheduled to practice at some level Wednesday. The team will “proceed from there” based on how he practices tomorrow.

“He’s got what can be described as a bone bruise,” Tomlin told reporters via the team’s channel. “He’s scheduled to participate in some level of participation tomorrow and then proceed from there. Obviously, his functionality and comfort being the guide tomorrow. The more functional and more comfortable he is, the more work he’ll get. And then as we push forward toward the game, the quality of his work will be a determining factor on his availability.”

Tomlin said OT Dan Moore Jr. has a knee sprain and is out this week. TE Pat Freiermuth has a hamstring injury and is “very doubtful” for the Ravens game. DL DeMarvin Leal is in concussion protocol while P Pressley Harvin III is still dealing with a hamstring injury. Tomlin downplayed the odds of him playing this weekend but did not rule Harvin out.

He said OG James Daniels is looking better and could play this weekend. Daniels missed the Week Four game due to a groin injury.

“Dan Moore has a knee sprain,” Tomlin said. “He’ll be out this week. Freiermuth, he’s got a hamstring. He’ll be very doubtful this week. DeMarvin Leal is in the concussion protocol. We’ll let the protocol be our guide. Pressley, again, is dealing with the hamstring. We’ll take a look at him at the latter part of the week and make a determination moving forward from there. James Daniels, just saw him in the training room. He’s looking much better with his groin injury. He’ll probably participate at some level, and we’ll let the amount of that participation and the quality of that participation be our guide in terms of his game day availability.”

Pickett suffered a left knee injury late in the third quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans. Recent reports indicated it was less serious than initially believed. Still, if he can’t play, veteran Mitch Trubisky will replace him as the team’s starting quarterback against the Ravens.

Tomlin said practice reps will be determined Wednesday before the team’s practice. How well Pickett is able to move and how well he practices will determine reps for the rest of the game.

Moore suffered a right knee injury eight plays into Week Four after he was run into on Steven Nelson’s interception of Pickett. Broderick Jones replaced him the remainder of the game, struggling in his first extensive NFL action. Jones is now slated to earn his first career start this weekend.

Freiermuth suffered a hamstring injury in the second half. He’ll reportedly miss two-to-three weeks. TE Darnell Washington will move to the No. 1 role on the depth chart.

If Harvin can’t punt, Brad Wing will remain the team’s starting punter and holder. He served in those roles in Sunday’s loss to the Texans.

Pittsburgh will release its first official injury report tomorrow afternoon. The Steelers and Ravens kick off Sunday at 1 PM/EST.