‘I Couldn’t Ask For A Better Play:’ Cameron Heyward Compares Miles Killebrew To Captain Marvel On GMFB

If you had to compare NFL players to superheroes, which would be the most obvious comparisons? An easy one is comparing Steelers OLB T.J. Watt to Superman as he has often been in the past, being the main star of the show and a key reason why the Steelers end up victorious in games.

Steelers DL Cameron Heyward went on GMFB Wednesday morning and was asked by the cast to compare several superheroes to player performances from Week Five. Heyward was asked to come up with a fit for Captain Marvel from the Marvel Avengers series, to which Heyward went to one of his teammates to bestow that honor for his heroics to help secure victory this past Sunday against the archrival Baltimore Ravens.

“Who comes in the clutch to make the play to win the game, and I had to go with captain Miles Killebrew,” Heyward said on GMFB. “Getting it done versus the Baltimore Ravens. He gets the [punt] block to win the game… you couldn’t draw up a better play. He’s got like three blocks in his career, but man, I couldn’t ask for a better play. Changed the game. Made sure the heroes win and the villains lose.”

Killebrew was an unsung hero in Pittsburgh’s close win against Baltimore this past weekend as the special teams’ ace often got lost in the sauce with the likes of Watt, CB Joey Porter Jr., and WR George Pickens when considering the heroes of the game. However, Killebrew played a big role in Pittsburgh’s comeback win in the fourth quarter, blocking a punt deep inside Baltimore’s territory that went out of the back of the end zone for a safety. That gave the Steelers the ball back and they would later go down and kick a field goal to make in a three-point game.

Coach Mike Tomlin praised Killebrew for his stellar play making that pivotal block after the game while Watt mentioned that Killebrew has made it a custom to getting one blocking a year, crediting him for giving the Steelers a spark when they needed it most. Special teams units often don’t get a lot of love from the fan base, but Killebrew is a two-time Steelers captain for his work in that facet of the game. It’s only fitting that Heyward compares Killebrew to Captain Marvel in the movie Endgame where he comes in to save the day and turn the tide of the battle.

The punt block was crucial not only to help Pittsburgh get points on the board and get the ball back, but also get some momentum going after appearing lifeless for most of the game. That’s what Killebrew did making that play on Sunday, sparking a huge turn of events that helped Pittsburgh changed the script and end up atop the AFC North.