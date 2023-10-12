‘He’s Competing Against Himself’: Joey Porter Sr. Says T.J. Watt Was Steelers’ Best OLB Right Away

Coming out of Wisconsin in the 2017 NFL Draft, outside linebacker T.J. Watt had quite a bit of expectations entering the NFL, in large part due to his last name.

The younger brother of future Hall of Fame defensive end J.J. Watt, T.J. was expected to come into the league and develop into an impact pass rusher.

It just wasn’t expected right away.

For former Steelers outside linebackers coach Joey Porter Sr. though, it was quite clear quickly in Pittsburgh that Watt was the best outside linebacker in a deep room, which included potential Hall of Famer James Harrison, former first-round draft pick Bud Dupree, Arthur Moats and Anthony Chickillo.

Appearing on a live podcast with Moats ahead of the Week Five matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium, Porter Sr. stated that he said rather quickly that year that Watt was the Steelers’ best outside linebacker with the best hands, and that he knew he was going to be a great player in the league rather quickly.

“It wasn’t hard for me to say who was the best in the room, you know what I mean? And even with Deebo [James Harrison], like at the time, not wanting to come off the mantle ’cause he’s just an old veteran who don’t want to know that somebody’s better than him…I’ve been there,” Porter Sr. said to Moats, according to Moats’ YouTube page. “It was clear in the room…T.J.’s our best outside linebacker in this room. …He’s competing against himself.

“Like Bud’s mentality was a super-crazy, dog mentality, and Bud was a freak athlete. Bud can do a lot, but he would get mad at me when I tell him T.J.’s better, but T.J. was better.”

Porter Sr. wasn’t wrong in that assessment, and that’s played out over time.

As a rookie, Watt started 15 games, taking the starting job opposite Dupree rather quickly, pushing Harrison, Moats and Chickillo into depth roles. Harrison was ultimately granted his release and signed with the New England Patriots that season as he was a bit disgruntled with his role, but it all worked out in the end.

That season, Watt generated 7.0 sacks, finishing third on the team to defensive lineman Cameron Heyward’s 12.0 sacks and linebacker Vince Williams’ 8.0 sacks. Watt also outperformed Dupree (6.0 sacks) and Chickillo (3.0 sacks) at the outside linebacker position, setting himself up for future success.

He’s become the best pass rusher in the NFL, has an NFL Defensive Player of the Year award to his credit, has tied the single-season sacks record with 22.5 in 2021 and is on pace to shatter the record this season with 8.0 sacks through the season’s first five weeks.

Porter Sr. knew then and knows now that it all depends on what type of mindset Watt shows up with, because his dominant mindset can lead to a win just by stepping into the stadium.

“And like now he’s showing out on game day. So when I would know on game day, it depends on what mindset he shows up to, is how the game’s going to go today,” Porter Sr. said regarding Watt. “So like if that T.J. comes into the stadium today, we win off that alone.”

Slowed down T.J. Watt's sack in the second quarter Sunday against the #Ravens. An impressive pass rush. Arguably the best rush I've ever seen from him. So quick and clean. Makes it look so easy. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/MRYd4xPeEs — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) October 10, 2023

Turns out, the Steelers got the dominant Watt on Sunday against the Ravens. He recorded two sacks and fumble recovery, closing out the 17-10 win with a fourth-down sack of Lamar Jackson, sending the Steelers to 3-2 on the season and the top of the AFC North standings.

He was the best in the room then, and he continues to be the best in the league now.