Gunner Olszewski Has A Gift For Joey Porter Jr. After End Zone Interception Kept Ravens Off The Board

A familiar, sinking feeling swept through Steeler Nation after WR Gunner Olszewski fumbled with 5:29 left in the fourth quarter and Pittsburgh trailing 10-8. The punt was returned inside the Baltimore ten-yard line, but rookie CB Joey Porter Jr. intercepted Lamar Jackson in the end zone to give the Steelers the ball back and keep the Ravens off the board. Porter said after the game that Olszewski said he had a gift for him, per Josh Rowntree on Twitter, after saving the game for Pittsburgh and preventing Olszewski from being the most talked-about man in Pittsburgh this week.

“I’m waiting for that gift. But he said he always has my back, and I always have his,” Porter said via Rowntree on Twitter.

Joey Porter Jr. said that Gunner Olszewski told him that he had a "gift" for the rookie corner after his end zone INT following Olszewski's fumble on the punt. "I'm waiting for that gift. But he said he always has my back, and I always have his." #Steelers — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) October 8, 2023

If Porter didn’t pick the pass off, the Ravens would’ve at least gotten three points and the Steelers would’ve needed a touchdown to take the lead. It also would’ve swung the momentum back in the Ravens’ favor, but the interception gave the Steelers the ball back and they marched down the field and scored on a 41-yard touchdown pass by QB Kenny Pickett to WR George Pickens. It was a huge play in the game and it kept the momentum in Pittsburgh’s favor after they blocked a punt earlier in the fourth quarter.

It was the rookie’s first career interception in his first game getting significant snaps, and he responded to the challenge in a big way. His dad, former Steeler Joey Porter, was also a big fan of the play, as he told Rowntree with tears in his eyes that the interception was “awesome.”

Joey Porter, outside of #Steelers locker room, seemingly with tears in his eyes just said “yeah, that was awesome.” Proud dad, right there. — Josh Rowntree (@JRown32) October 8, 2023

Porter Jr. grew up watching his dad in the Steelers-Ravens rivalry, and in his first opportunity, he made a game-changing play to help the Steelers win. The win also has huge ramifications for the rest of the season, as it moved the Steelers to first place in the AFC North and gave them their second divisional victory, as the Steelers are now 2-0 against the AFC North after their win today and a Week Two victory over the Cleveland Browns.

After being limited mostly to work in Pittsburgh’s dime package, the Steelers trusted Porter with more snaps in their biggest game of the season up to this point. Along with Miles Killebrew’s punt block, Porter helped keep the Steelers fall below .500 and put them in a good spot for the rest of the year.

It’s not easy to make plays as a rookie, especially in weighty moments like the third-and-goal that Porter got his pick on, but he came up in a big moment and saved Olszewski from being haunted by his fumble over the next two weeks, with the Steelers heading into their bye next week. I hope it’s a nice gift and not just a can of dip.