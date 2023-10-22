Glazer: ‘No Limitations’ For Diontae Johnson In Return From Hamstring Injury

Pittsburgh Steelers WR Diontae Johnson has no limitations and is “full-go” for Sunday’s Week Seven matchup between the Steelers and the Los Angeles Rams, according to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer. Glazer said Mike Tomlin told him there will be no limitations for Johnson today.

Former NFL quarterback and current analyst Alex Smith offered a lot of praise for Pittsburgh Steelers WR Johnson on Sunday NFL Countdown today, and Smith thinks Johnson is in line for a big game. He named him a game-breaker for Pittsburgh’s Week Seven tilt and said he separates better than any receiver in football.

“Diontae Johnson, we talk about receivers and their ability to separate and I think this guy creates more separation than any receiver in football,” Smith said. “This guy is so explosive, to get him back along on the other side of the field across from George Pickens, Kenny Pickett has got to be loving this coming off the bye week to get this guy back.”

The Steelers have struggled with separating in a big way this season, and it’s one of the reasons why QB Kenny Pickett has struggled. While WR George Pickens has had a good season, he doesn’t have the same route-running or separation ability that Johnson has.

Getting Johnson back without limitations will help open things up for Pittsburgh’s passing offense, and hopefully they’ll be better today than they have been this season. The Rams are a tough opponent, and being able to keep up with their explosive offense led by Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua is going to be a tall task for the Steelers. They’ve scored just five offensive touchdowns all season, but Johnson could give them a spark and open things up a little for Pickett.

Pickett needs to show he can be better than he has, but he’s been down a major weapon in Johnson all season, except for a few drives in Week One. I’m hoping that Johnson’s return gives Pickett the tools necessary to improve in the second half of the season and help the Steelers make some noise in the AFC en-route to a playoff appearance

The Steelers’ offense improved coming off their bye week last season, and the same thing could happen this year. Johnson’s return is going to be key, and it’s great news he won’t be on a pitch count or anything and will be a full-go.