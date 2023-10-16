Fowler: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill Suffers High Ankle Sprain, Status For Steelers Game In Question

Tennessee Titans QB Ryan Tannehill suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday’s London loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler and Turon Davenport, the injury could cause Tannehill to miss time in “the coming weeks.” If so, it puts his availability for the team’s Week Nine game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in jeopardy.

#Titans QB Ryan Tannehill suffered a high right ankle sprain Sunday in London, sources told @TDavenport_NFL and me, putting his availability in the coming weeks into question. Titans have a bye, which helps. But he could miss time. pic.twitter.com/uZJCe5W6qT — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 16, 2023

He was injured when his right foot was trapped underneath a Ravens’ defender trying to sack him. As Dr. Jessica Flynn noted, it’s the same ankle Tannehill had surgery on last year.

#Titans QB Ryan Tannehill still in, limping heavily favoring his right leg. Right foot got trapped on a sack play, mechanism for high ankle sprain. Got taped. Tannehill had tightrope ankle surgery on that ankle (for a high ankle injury) last December. pic.twitter.com/ytBoNmEQzC — DocFlynn (@DocFlynnNFL) October 15, 2023

After Tannehill left the game, second-year QB Malik Willis finished things out. He went 4-of-5 for 74 yards in relief, though he was also sacked four times behind a struggling Titans’ offensive line.

Should Tannehill miss any game action, it’s not known if the team would turn to Willis or rookie QB Will Levis as its starter. Tennessee traded up for Levis early in the second round of April’s draft but he’s served as the third-string QB so far this season.

The Titans are on a bye in Week Seven, giving Tannehill time to rest up. They’ll be back in action for Week Eight against the Atlanta Falcons before playing the Steelers on a short week on Thursday night, November 2. Given the nature of the injury and his history, it’s plausible the team chooses to hold Tannehill out until Week Nine, taking advantage of the extra rest during the “mini-bye” the post-Thursday game provides.