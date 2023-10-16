Former Pittsburgh Steelers WR Antonio Brown Arrested Over The Weekend

Former NFL and Pittsburgh Steelers WR Antonio Brown has been again arrested for failure to pay child support. That’s according to Florida’s Local10.com, which reported the news earlier today.

“Former NFL star Antonio Brown was arrested over the weekend in Broward County for allegedly failing to pay child support to the mother of one of his children, Local 10 News learned Monday.

Jail records from the Broward Sheriff’s Office show that the 35-year-old was booked into jail around midnight Sunday on an out-of-county warrant.”

The mugshot also comes courtesy of Local10. Per the outlet, Brown has been released on $15,000 bond. He was arrested outside his home in Dania Beach as he entered a taxi.

Brown, now 35, has had arrest warrants issued multiple times in the past on the same charge and matter. In April 2023, an arrest warrant was issued for failing to make child-support payments. The same occurred in August. He’s also been arrested in the past for other reasons, including on burglary and battery charges in 2020. He later pled no contest and was ordered to do community service in addition to being put on probation. At various points, Brown has denied the existence of at least some of these warrants or paid what he owed to have the warrant dropped.

Since being traded out of Pittsburgh, his career and reputation have taken a nosedive. He’s been out of the league for years, ran the Albany Empire Arena League team into the ground, and his Hall of Fame odds are now very much in question after once looking like a mortal lock.

Late last night, Brown tweeted “Just me myself and all my millions” on the heels of his arrest and release from jail.

Just me myself and all my millions — AB (@AB84) October 16, 2023

A seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time All-Pro, he has not played in the NFL since 2021 when he stormed off the field midgame for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He was immediately cut. Brown teased that he would suit up for his Albany team but never actually played before it was kicked out of the league.