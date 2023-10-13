Fittipaldo: ‘How Could You Justify’ Picking Up Najee Harris’ Fifth-Year Option

The Pittsburgh Steelers came into the 2023 season with a clear objective — run the football. Their moves in the NFL Draft and in free agency reinforced that idea yet through the first five games of the season they have failed at that objective. Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren have split some of the responsibilities, but to this point Harris remains the leader of the backfield.

Much was made about the drafting of Harris in the first round back in the 2021 NFL Draft as running backs have suffered a tremendous hit to their overall value over the last decade or two. First-round running backs are becoming more and more rare with each passing year and the analytics community has adamantly recommended against using that type of draft capital allocation at the position.

Steelers insider Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette appeared on the Cook and Joe Show with Ron Cook and Joe Starkey and got on the topic of the fifth-year option decision that is looming over Harris this upcoming offseason. He was asked bluntly if he believes the team will pick up the option.

“No,” Fittipaldo said. “As it stands right now, how could you justify paying him when Jaylen Warren, an undrafted free agent, is going to be so much cheaper and likely better as well? At this juncture, the way it’s gone, with the line blocking the way it has — I understand that’s a problem, but the way things stand right now, I don’t see how you could pick it up.”

He noted that this could change and that there could be some division among the Steelers’ leadership on how they value Harris.

“Tomlin seems to love Najee, made him a captain at 22, raves about how he is a born leader,” Cook added. “I don’t know they give him a new contract, but I could see them picking up the option.”

Harris’ option amount for 2025 is projected to be $7.098 million. If picked up, it would be fully guaranteed with a deadline to decide of May of 2024.

Tomlin obviously has some influence over the roster, but he doesn’t make the final decisions on personnel. That responsibility falls on general manager Omar Kahn.

One of the main benefits of drafting a running back in the first round is the extra year of team control without having to give out a new contract as you can pick up the fifth-year option. This gives an extra year to gather more data before locking in a longer-term contract. Should they choose to not exercise the option, it would be seen as a bit of a failure.

Harris has started all 39 games he has appeared in, registering 2,481 yards on 642 attempts (3.9 YPC). He has added another 733 yards on 120 receptions and has 20 total touchdowns to his name. He was selected to the Pro Bowl his rookie season, which was his best season so far in his career.

Warren, on the other hand, has yet to start a game, but in the 21 games he has appeared in he has rushed for 503 yards on 111 attempts (4.5 YPC). He has added another 380 yards on 49 receptions and has scored just one touchdown.

This debate will continue throughout the season unless something changes, and the Steelers will have an important decision to make in early May. It is worth noting that coach Tomlin stated he was “open” to all players earning more playing time via outstanding play when he was asked about Warren getting more opportunities after the bye week.