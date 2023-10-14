Depot After Dark: Steelers’ Halloween Gear, Team Hiring Process, Bye-Week Book Club

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily, but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 13.

Steelers’ Halloween Gear

If you’re getting into Spooky Season with Halloween at the end of the month, you can pick up some holiday-themed Steelers’ gear over at their team store. You can click here for a look at their Halloween collection, which includes Steelers pumpkins, Terrible Towels, and lawn ornaments. All to get you into that fall feeling as the Steelers look to keep things rolling after the bye.

Steelers’ Hiring Process

Though it was only a brief mention, Steelers.com editor Bob Labriola offered a short blurb when asked about what role GM Omar Khan has in the team’s hiring process of coaches. The answer? Little to none. Here’s what Labriola said when asked about the team’s structure.

“Based on the Steelers’ business model, the general manager has no unilateral authority over the coaching staff.”

Labriola does say there’s no unilateral authority to decide these things, meaning Khan and Khan alone can’t put together the coaching staff, and obviously everything still has to get run by owner and Team President Art Rooney II. But based on this comment and others in the media have made, Mike Tomlin basically picks his coaching staff with Rooney’s blessing. That seems to be the way it worked under Kevin Colbert and the way it’s working under Khan.

Steelers Book Club

To pass the time during their bye week, the Steelers had a little fun with it. They put together their “book club” featuring DL Cam Heyward, C Mason Cole, RB Jaylen Warren, and OLB Alex Highsmith sharing their love of books (specifically spicy romance…and pizza). You can see it really tugged at their football heartstrings.

It’s only a minute long and is really just an advertisement but this is the best I have for you during a low-key weekend.