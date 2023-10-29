Depot After Dark: Polamalu at Kennywood, Gunner On Active Roster, Ben At Pitt

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily, but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 28.

Polamalu In Pittsburgh

Former Pittsburgh Steelers S Troy Polamalu appears to be in town for the Steelers’ Hall of Honor ceremony this weekend, as he posted on Instagram that he was at Kennywood on Friday night, per his Instagram account.

Polamalu has two former teammates getting inducted, as both DE Aaron Smith and OLB James Harrison were be inducted into the team’s Hall of Honor during a ceremony earlier today. The group, which also includes former C Ray Mansfield and OG Gerry “Moon” Mullins, will also be honored. The players will also be honored during Pittsburgh’s Week Eight game against the Jacksonville Jaguars tomorrow.

Gunner Olszewski Signed To Giants Active Roster

Former Pittsburgh Steelers WR Gunner Olszewski, who’s tenure in Pittsburgh was unforgettable for all the wrong reasons, was signed to the New York Giants active roster ahead of their game with the New York Jets on Sunday, per NFL Insider Aaron Wilson.

#Giants signed Gunner Olszewski to active roster — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 28, 2023

Olszewski spent two seasons in Pittsburgh, a tenure that was marred by fumbles and bone-headed decisions. A former All-Pro returner with the New England Patriots, Olszewski will look to revive his career with the Giants.

Roethlisberger Takes In Pitt Volleyball

Ben Roethlisberger, who announced earlier today he will be doing a live episode of his Footbahlin’ podcast during the Steelers’ Week Eight game tomorrow, was at the University of Pittsburgh on Friday night to watch Pitt volleyball beat Virginia Tech in a three-set win last night. The Pitt Volleyball Twitter account posted a few pictures of Roethlisberger at the game.

We had a special visitor last night 👀 Thanks to Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger for coming out to the Field House! pic.twitter.com/fhywWm6zNK — Pitt Volleyball (@Pitt_VB) October 28, 2023

Pitt’s volleyball team is a powerhouse, making the Final Four in both 2021 and 2022 and they’re perennial contenders in the ACC.