Depot After Dark: Players Try Candy, Titans Play Renegade, Canada’s Got Jokes

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily, but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 31.

Steelers Try Halloween Candy

On this Halloween, the Steelers had players try Mexican candy. And you can see their taste-test results below. Overall, the players seemed to enjoy it, even if it was too spicy for WR George Pickens. A fun segment and you should check out the two-minute video below to see reactions from Minkah Fitzpatrick, Keeanu Benton, Calvin Austin III, and others.

We had our guys try Mexican candy for Halloween 🍬🎃 pic.twitter.com/DDJ8Vgyiri — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) October 31, 2023

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

Titans Play Renegade

Gearing up for their Thursday night game at Acrisure Stadium, the Titans were blaring “Renegade” during their Tuesday walkthrough. Yesterday, head coach Mike Vrabel said they won’t be able to make it as loud as the real thing but it’s become common for the team to play the Steelers’ unofficial anthem in order to prepare.

#Titans on the practice field and Mike Vrabel getting down to “Renegade!” pic.twitter.com/TuvYNRFc1m — Kayla Anderson ✨ (@KaylaAndersonTV) October 31, 2023

Steelers’ Average Power Ranking

The definition of average, the Pittsburgh Steelers finished 16th in CBS Sports Pete Prisco’s latest power rankings. That’s last in the AFC North as the Cincinnati Bengals crack Prisco’s top 10, a surprising selection but one based on a much healthier quarterback in Joe Burrow and an offense that’s come alive.

Pittsburgh takes on Tennessee this Thursday, and the Titans come in 18th on Prisco’s rankings.

Taking the top spot in his rankings are the 7-1 Philadelphia Eagles. Rounding out the bottom are the 1-6 Carolina Panthers, who earned their first victory of the season last Sunday against the Houston Texans.

The moment yinz wait for every Tuesday. Pete Prisco of CBS Sports now has the Steelers ranked 16th overall in his weekly power rankings. #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/HhwLGU3zt0 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 31, 2023

Canada’s Got Jokes

At one point during his weekly meeting with the media, an iPhone fell off the mic stand and hit the ground. Canada picked it up and put it back on the stand, joking that while he didn’t touch it “somehow somebody will find a way to say I did.”

At least the guy has a sense of humor. Take a look at the clip below, provided by ESPN’s Brooke Pryor.

An iPhone fell off the wobbly mic stand in front of Steelers OC Matt Canada during his availability today. “I didn’t touch that,” he said as he reached down to pick it up. “But somehow somebody will find a way to say I did.” pic.twitter.com/n7xBmorCOQ — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) October 31, 2023

Packers Trade Veteran CB To Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Green Bay Packers in Week 10 at Acrisure Stadium, and the Packers will come into town down a key defensive piece after trading veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas to the Buffalo Bills Tuesday, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Comp update: It's a third to the #Packers, who send Rasul Douglas and a fifth-rounder to the #Bills. https://t.co/t5R07KzSrw — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 31, 2023

Douglas, 28, has spent the last three seasons with the Packers. He has played 487 defensive snaps this season, according to Pro Football Focus, and grades out at a 75.2 overall defensively, along with a 79.6 overall grade in coverage. On the season, Douglas has allowed 23 receptions on 34 targets for 2074 yards, three touchdowns, and has one interception along with five pass breakups.

He had allowed the most receptions, yards, and touchdowns in the Packers’ secondary on the season, along with the second-highest QB rating against when targeted. Without Douglas, young corners Eric Stokes and Keisean Nixon will be the next guys up when the Steelers take on Green Bay in Week 10.