Depot After Dark: Pickett’s Ranking, Max Starks’ Thoughts, Minkah’s Shirt

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily, but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 21.

Pickett’s Ranking

In NFL.com’s Quarterback Index for Week Seven, Kenny Pickett comes in at No. 25. It’s three spots up from his previous ranking thanks to his comeback performance in Week Five against the Baltimore Ravens (and the poor play of others during the bye). Recapping where Pickett’s at, author Nick Shook writes:

“Pickett rode a triumphant comeback win over the Ravens into the bye week, and climbs this week only because of what’s happening with the players around him on this list. He still has an offensive coordinator who mystifies Steelers fans with his play-calling decisions, and he hasn’t yet established a consistent rhythm throughout a game. I’ll continue to give him credit for his touchdown pass to George Pickens against Baltimore, regardless of who dialed it up, because he executed the throw in a key spot that helped the Steelers win. We’ll see if he can build on it coming out of the bye.”

The top QB is Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa, passing up Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes. Last on the list is New England’s Mac Jones as the Patriots are off to a miserable 1-5 start, their worst mark since 1995.

Max Starks’ Thoughts

Former Pittsburgh Steelers’ OT and current team analyst Max Starks joined NFL Network to offer his thoughts on the state of the team. While much of the blame is being pointed towards OC Matt Canada, Starks said injuries and execution are just as much the problem.

Click the link below to listen to his full thoughts.

Max Starks breaks down Steelers' offense under Matt Canada | 'NFL Total Access' https://t.co/3CkzE3bNu5 #Steelers pic.twitter.com/tc6bHpEjJy — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 21, 2023

Minkah’s Tee

Saturday morning, the Pittsburgh Steelers boarded a plane headed for Los Angeles. As usual, the team’s social media sent out some photos of players embarking on their business trip. In this collection of photos, check out FS Minkah Fitzpatrick’s T-shirt. “Two Dogs, One Bone.” He’s embracing Mike Tomlin’s “Tomlinisms.”

He’ll look for his first interception of the season tomorrow afternoon.