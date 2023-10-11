Depot After Dark: PFF Free Agent Target, Steelers Support Penguins, Pickens’ Sure Hands

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 10.

PFF Free Agent Target

Pro Football Focus already has an eye towards 2024 free agency. In an article that named one draft prospect and one upcoming free agent each team should look at, PFF focused on the cornerback position for the Steelers. In free agency, it suggested Pittsburgh go after Chicago Bears CB Jaylon Johnson next March, writing:

“Johnson is stuck playing a lot of soft zone and off coverage in Chicago and it doesn’t appear to fit his skill set all that well. Pittsburgh traded for William Jackson III at last year’s deadline as he grew frustrated with the defense in Washington, and perhaps that could apply here too. Johnson is playing in a pivotal contract year in 2023 that is off to a very strong start, earning an 84.1 coverage grade through Week 3.”

It seems they’re hinting at a trade as much as they are free agency — hopefully it would go better than the William Jackson III experience — and Johnson is a solid athlete with good production stuck on a bad team. In three games this season, he has nine tackles and one pass breakup. He’s not a ballhawk with just three career picks but has 32 career pass breakups, including 15 as a rookie.

Anthony Miller Signs

Former Steelers WR Anthony Miller has signed to the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad. That news was broken late Tuesday night by NFL Insider Jordan Schultz.

Source: Former #Bears WR Anthony Miller is signing with the #Colts practice squad. The speedster has 12 career TDs. pic.twitter.com/kuwdpe84pX — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 10, 2023

Miller caught just one pass as a Steeler and was plagued by injuries, most notably a 2022 shoulder injury early in training camp that caused him to miss the entire season. He was released by Pittsburgh in June. Picked up by the San Francisco 49ers in August, he lasted just a week with the team, released again at final cutdowns.

Steelers Support Penguins

Black and gold doesn’t just represent the Steelers. It represents the team’s professional sports teams. The Pittsburgh Penguins’ 2023 season is underway against the Chicago Blackhawks, the puck dropping an hour ago. Earlier today, the Steelers’ social media team tweeted well wishes to the Pens.

The Penguins will look get back to the playoffs after having their nearly 20-year streak broken in 2022.

George Pickens Catches Everything

At least, he doesn’t drop anything. As shared by the Steelers’ PFF account, Pickens has 39 targets this season with zero drops. He’s one of just seven receivers this season with that many targets without a drop.

He’s coming off his best game of the season, catching six passes for 130 yards and a touchdown in a 17-10 win over the Ravens.