Depot After Dark: Le’Veon Bell TD Anniversary, Mike Tomlin’s Reaction, Baldy On Broderick

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 12.

Le’Veon Bell TD Anniversary

On October 12, 2015, the Steelers walked off the San Diego Chargers on a Le’Veon Bell touchdown as time expired for a 24-20 victory. Without QB Ben Roethlisberger, the team turned to Mike Vick for this game. He threw for 203 yards, one touchdown, and one interception while adding a 24-yard rush.

On the goal line, Mike Tomlin opted to go for the win as opposed to playing for the tie. Bell ran over left side and crossed the goal line just before his knee went down. Touchdown, Steelers win. Dave Bryan shared the clip below, and, as he notes, this was the first game for Steelers kicker Chris Boswell, after replacing the injured Shaun Suisham and failed Josh Scobee.

8 years ago today: Le'Veon Bell scored on a 1-yard wildcat run as time expired to give Mike Vick and the Steelers a stunning 24-20 victory over the Chargers on Monday night. First game for Chris Boswell as well. pic.twitter.com/JW5UEDop30 — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 12, 2023

Mike Tomlin’s Reaction

NFL Films caught the reaction to George Pickens’ game-winning touchdown to beat the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. They shared this clip of an awesome Steelers sideline shot. Cam Heyward’s excitement seeing Pickens score while Mike Tomlin blew a kiss to the camera. And you gotta love this call from color analyst Craig Wolfley.

The end of the Steelers vs Ravens game from NFL Films for Inside the NFL complete with a Mike Tomlin kiss #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/mHnzyL22MY — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 12, 2023

Baldy On Broderick

Everyone’s favorite analyst Brian Baldinger focused on Steelers rookie LT Broderick Jones in his first career start. Overall, Baldinger praised Jones’ performance, even when left on an island. Dan Moore Jr.’s status is unclear, but it seems like Jones won’t give up his starting spot even when Moore is healthy.

