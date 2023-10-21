Depot After Dark: Heyward Gives Back, Kwon Blasts NFL, T.J.’s ‘Hamburger Patty’ Finger

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily, but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 20.

Heyward Helps Out

As tweetedby the Steelers Community Relations Twitter page, Cam Heyward spoke with local high school athletes dealing with serious injuries like the one that Heyward is experiencing this season. Heyward will return this year but has been on IR after suffering a groin injury in Week One, requiring surgery.

“I just want to inspire and tell them it might be a long road, but it’s not the end of the road,” Heyward said.

Heyward dealt with a season-ending injury in 2016, tearing his pec and missing the rest of the year. While those athletes still have to struggle with the physical and mental toll of their injuries, being able to hear and talk to someone like Heyward has to be a big psychological boost.

After practice on Friday, @CamHeyward spoke with local high school athletes who had their seasons cut short due to injury to talk about what they are experiencing and hear about what he has gone through as he works towards his own recovery. 📝: https://t.co/OOnfHc1yyj pic.twitter.com/bKyNSqBvzn — Steelers Community Relations (@SteelersCR) October 20, 2023

Kwon Blasts NFL

An idea floated this past offseason, the NFL appears to be making it a mission to define and eliminate the “hip-drop” tackle that has caused leg and ankle injuries over the years. A rule that will likely be put in place this offseason, some Steelers are already speaking out about it. LB Kwon Alexander tweeted “this ain’t right man” about the report and said he hopes the NFL doesn’t fine defenders for it. Oh but they probably will.

Alexander has been fined several times this season, though one was rescinded for a hit he made during the preseason. As he notes, it doesn’t feel like defenders have many options when it comes to tackling. This appears to be another way they can be penalized and (probably) fined.

Bruh this ain’t right man! They better not be tryna fine us for this shit either! Making hard for us on defense already ! https://t.co/kyn9jQRbi6 — Kwon Alexander (@kwon) October 18, 2023

T.J. Watt’s Injury

While T.J. Watt missed Thursday’s practice due to a heel injury, it won’t prevent him from playing in Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. Nor will the finger he bashed in Week Five against the Baltimore Ravens. Speaking to reporters Friday, Watt described the injury and when he realized it was serious.

“I took my glove off and [my finger] was the size of a hamburger patty,” Watt said via the team’s YouTube channel. “That’s when I knew.”

Watt said the injury was to his left pinky finger and that with some rest, it’s in better shape now. At the time of the report, NFL Network said surgery is possible after the season. For Watt, it’s just the price of paying football.

“As long as I’m still able to play not risk further injury, I’m gonna try to do it,” he said.

Watt is expected to play his full complement of snaps against the Rams. Despite having a bye week, he’s tied for the NFL sack lead with eight.