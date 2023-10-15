Depot After Dark: Fire Canada In D.C., EDGEs Putting On Pressure, Judon Out

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily, but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 14.

Fire Canada In The Capital

Pittsburgh fans continued to show their disdain for Steelers’ offensive coordinator Matt Canada, as Pittsburgh Penguins fans went to the steps near Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C. after beating the Capitals and started a Fire Canada chant.

Pens beat the Caps and fans go to the steps in Washington to celebrate and chant, "Fire Canada!" lol via @cveeck #Steelers #NFL 🤣😂💀pic.twitter.com/1nUrBsCnrM — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) October 14, 2023

Canada likely isn’t going anywhere, as the team didn’t make a move this week during their bye week despite their struggling offense. But the fans are going to let their disdain be known at any little slip-up, or even when the Steelers aren’t playing. Despite Canada’s offense struggling, the Steelers are still 3-2 and lead the AFC North.



We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

Watt And Highsmith Getting Pressure

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone, but Pittsburgh Steelers OLBs Alex Highsmith and T.J. Watt are the only pass-rushing duo to rank in the top ten for pressures this season, according to PFF.

Do the Steelers have the best pass-rushing duo in the NFL? ♦️ pic.twitter.com/G8COXwKQYZ — PFF (@PFF) October 14, 2023

Watt is tied for fourth with 27 pressures, while Highsmith is tied for eighth with 23 pressures. Despite the two of them getting a similar amount of pressure, Watt has been better actually getting to the quarterback, as he has eight sacks this season to Highsmith’s two sacks.

But Highsmith’s impact can’t be understated, and the Steelers are incredibly lucky to have the duo coming off the edge and anchoring their defense.

Matthew Judon To IR

New England Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon was officially placed on IR today and he is expected to miss two months with a bicep injury, NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports. That puts his status for the December 7 Pittsburgh-New England Week 14 matchup at Acrisure Stadium. Judon has been one of the best pass rushers in the league, tallying 28 sacks over the past two seasons. The Patriots have struggled this season, going just 1-4 with former Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster having a down year in his first season in New England.

A new report by Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald raises questions about New England’s pursuit of Smith-Schuster. New England apparently prioritized the receiver due to his ability to get yards after the catch, but Bill Belichick reportedly has had doubts over Smith-Schuster. One source told Callahan “Bill was never a JuJu guy.”

Smith-Schuster has just 14 receptions for 86 yards this year and is dealing with a concussion which will sideline him for New England’s matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders tomorrow.