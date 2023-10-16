Depot After Dark: Clarity On Watson Injury, London Super Bowl, Walker Adds To QB List

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily, but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 15.

Deshaun Watson Injury Revealed

NFL insiders Jay Glazer and Adam Schefter provided more clarity on Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s injury that’s caused him to miss Cleveland’s last two games. While Watson has been reportedly dealing with a rotator cuff contusion, Schefter reported the injury is affecting the subscapularis muscle, which is one of the four muscles that make up the rotator cuff and affect his ability to throw and rotate his arm. Glazer reported it’s making Watson at around 80% and he won’t play until he’s fully healthy, but there is a chance he could return against the Indianapolis Colts next week.

"Right now, it looks like [the Colts] are leaning towards a surgery that will probably put [Anthony Richardson] out for the rest of the season."@JayGlazer gives us insight into developments across the league ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/BNpCLGOGSw — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 15, 2023

We're sorry, the video cannot be played with adblocker enabled. Please disable your adblocker and refresh the page, or go ad-free!

London Super Bowl?

Today was the third straight week we’ve woken up at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time to watch an NFL game in London, and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said the NFL has talked about potentially playing a Super Bowl in London.

“It is not impossible, and it is something that has been discussed before,” Goodell told a fan forum in London last week, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Super Bowl has never been played outside American soil, but as the NFL looks to grow the game and make it more international, it’s certainly possible the game could be moved to London. With Super Bowl teams now getting a week off between the Conference Championship and the Super Bowl itself, travel wouldn’t be a major issue. It wouldn’t be a surprise to hear God Save The King before a Super Bowl in the near future.

P.J. Walker Becomes 36th QB For Browns

Bit of a crazy stat here, albeit an unsurprising one. With his start for the Browns today, QB P.J. Walker became the 36th quarterback to start for the Browns since they returned to the NFL in 1999, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press passed along.

P.J. Walker becomes the 36th QB to start for Browns since they returned to NFL in 1999. Here are teams that have used most starting QBs since 1999:

Browns 36

Bears 28

Washington 27

Dolphins 26 (Packers have used the fewest in that span with 7) — Josh Dubow (@JoshDubowAP) October 15, 2023

That’s eight more than the second-highest team on the list, the Chicago Bears, who have started 28 quarterbacks since 1999. With Deshaun Watson dealing with an injury, Walker was the third different starting quarterback that the Browns have used this year, with rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson starting in Week Four.