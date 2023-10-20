Depot After Dark: Bettis Throwback, Stautner’s Record Error, Edmunds’ First Baseball Game

A Steelers Depot daily segment. A quick hit of some Pittsburgh Steelers and Steelers-related stories that may not require a complete and dedicated article but nuggets worth mentioning and passing on to you guys. The same as our recent Depot Daily, but now late at night to better capture the news of the day.

Your Depot After Dark for Oct. 19.

Jerome Bettis Throwback

Steelers History Twitter account shared this throwback of ‘The Bus,” RB Jerome Bettis before he was traded to the Steelers. Bettis was drafted by and spent his first three years with the Rams, first in Los Angeles and then the year they moved to St. Louis.

He was traded to Pittsburgh ahead of the 1996 season. And the rest, as they say, the rest is history.

Stautner’s Snooze

A fun tidbit of information passed along by the Quirky Research Twitter account. And we love all things quirky around here. While Steelers DT Ernie Stautner is known for his durability and lauded for never missing time, that doesn’t seem to be completely accurate.

As uncovered by a newspaper clipping from Oct. 19, 1958, Stautner apparently missed a game between the Steelers and Cleveland Browns after being administered the wrong shot before the game. Instead of a painkiller for his shoulder, he was given a dose of Demerol. He became “violently ill” and was rushed to the hospital, sleeping through the game as he recovered. This story is confirmed by an account from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette the day after the game.

His absence is not recognized in official NFL game logs, which claim he played in all 12 games that season. That is inaccurate. Quirky Research is technically correct, the best kind of correct.

Terrell Edmunds’ First Baseball Game

Not directly Steelers-related but this wholesome clip is worth sharing. Former Steelers safety Terrell Edmunds attended his first baseball game with Philadelphia Eagles teammate and RB D’Andre Swift to cheer on the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLCS against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The two have a great time watching the Phillies win. Edmunds calls a home run, calls the umpire “ref,” and he and Swift wonder how many baseball games are played in a season. It’s glorious.