DeMarvin Leal Questionable To Return Against Texans With Knee Injury

UPDATE: Leal has a concussion and has been ruled OUT for the game, per Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten.

#Steelers DL DeMarvin Leal has a concussion and is OUT of today’s game. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) October 1, 2023

Pittsburgh Steelers DE DeMarvin Leal suffered a head injury and is questionable to return for the teams Week Four matchup against the Houston Texans. The news was reported by Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 in Houston.

#Steelers defensive end DeMarvin Leal questionable to return with head injury @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 1, 2023

Leal is the fourth Steeler to go down with an injury, with QB Kenny Pickett, TE Pat Freiermuth and OT Dan Moore Jr. all being ruled out with injuries.

The Steelers’ depth on the defensive line has already been tested with DL Cameron Heyward injured, and the loss of Leal is going to further thin what the Steelers have at the position.

We’ll update this post as more information comes out, but given that it’s a head injury, Leal is likely in concussion protocol. It would be a bit of a surprise if he returned, especially with the Steelers losing 23-6.