Darnell Washington Can’t Control Usage In Passing Game But Staying Patient: ‘I Feel Like My Time Is Coming’

Darnell Washington’s playing time for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season has been considerable for a third-round rookie tight end. Through six games, he already has 181 snaps, about half of the total offensive output this season.

Those numbers have been given a boost due to starting TE Pat Freiermuth missing the past two games, resulting in Washington playing a bit more than he ordinarily would. That will continue to be the case for at least three more games, the earliest Freiermuth is eligible to be activated from the Reserve/Injured List.

But playing more hasn’t meant contributing more, at least in the passing game. He has only run 62 routes this year, according to Pro Football Focus, meaning he was available as a passing target. He has had single-digit routes run in four out of six games, including a season-low six this past Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams.

“I can’t really say much”, the big tight end said this week about his role in the passing game, according to Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “I guess I can say time will tell. That’s something I can’t control. There are things you can and can’t control. The only thing I can control is the blocking aspect. I feel like my time is coming. I’m patient with it”.

Washington was not drafted to be a pass catcher, truth be told. His calling card with the Georgia Bulldogs was his size and physicality. A dominant blocker with great size, some even talked about the possibility of him moving to tackle in an era in which more tight ends consider moving to wide receiver.

Washington has only drawn three targets as a receiver thus far all season, catching one pass for 10 yards. He was targeted twice against the Baltimore Ravens, his lone reception coming a week earlier. He did not receive a target against the Rams this past Sunday amid his 31 snaps played offensively.

Although his strength is as a blocker, the Steelers have not shied away from the conversation of his potential as a receiver. They have referenced his work in the pre-draft process multiple times in explaining their optimism over his potential upside in that area.

And he showed that potential often in training camp, seemingly catching a touchdown every other practice, though that didn’t really translate to the preseason. Needless to say, the regular season has been no different.

But the tight ends haven’t been used a great deal as a group. Even Freiermuth only has eight receptions in four games for just 53 yards, even if two of them were touchdowns. Connor Heyward has absorbed most of Freiermuth’s routes. He has seven catches on the season for 65 yards. But Washington waits his turn, trusting his time will come.

“When it comes down to crunch time and third downs, that’s what tight ends are for”, Fittipaldo quotes him as saying. “We play in that tight area, secure the catch and take a hit. That’s exactly what tight ends are for”.

So why aren’t the Steelers using him, and the other tight ends, for that purpose?