Colts QB Anthony Richardson Undergoes Season-Ending Shoulder Surgery

The Pittsburgh Steelers won’t get a look at Indianapolis Colts rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson in Week 15 after all.

Richardson, according to an official announcement from the Colts, will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, ending his first NFL season after just five games.

QB Anthony Richardson will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. pic.twitter.com/iYZbTyXOkw — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) October 18, 2023

Richardson is currently on Injured Reserve with an injured AC joint in his shoulder. The shoulder injury was a continuation of the injuries that he has dealt with as a rookie. He left the season-opener with a knee injury late in the fourth quarter, then left Week Two against the Houston Texans with a concussion. Richardson was also hurt in Week Five against the Tennessee Titans.

The Colts will now turn to veteran backup quarterback Gardner Minshew for the rest of the season under first-year head coach Shane Steichen.

Pittsburgh travels to Indianapolis in Week 15, though a time and date has not been set for the matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Colts owner Jim Irsay issued a statement on Twitter Wednesday following the news of Richardson’s surgery ending his season.

“After consultation with our medical staff, Anthony, and those close to him, it has been determined that he will undergo surgery to repair his injured shoulder, which will end his season. Anthony is a competitor, and we know how difficult and disappointing this is for him and our team,” Irsay wrote on Twitter. “We collected several medical opinions and we felt this was the best course of action for his long-term health. We anticipate a full recovery and there is no doubt Anthony has a promising future.”