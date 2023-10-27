Cameron Heyward Named NFLPA Community MVP For Week 8

In the midst of Cam’s Kindness Week around the city of Pittsburgh, Cameron Heyward is being recognized for his work in the community.

Heyward, who has been a Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee five times in his career, earned an award from his peers Friday, being named the Week Eight NFL Player’s Association’s Community MVP, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Ahead of his near return to the field, Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive lineman Cam Heyward is the Week 8 NFLPA Community MVP for spreading generosity and support to Pittsburgh youth through his Cam’s Week of Kindness. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 27, 2023

The NFLPA Community MVP program honors one player who has made a positive impact in his hometown or team city, and for being named Community MVP, the NFLPA will make a $10,000 donation to the player’s foundation or charity of choice so that he can continue to make a difference.

Heyward is the fourth straight defensive lineman to earn the MVP award from the NFLPA, following Atlanta’s Calais Campbell in Week Seven, Miami’s Emmanuel Ogbah in Week Six, and San Francisco’s Arik Armstead in Week Five. Heyward was honored for the generosity and support to Pittsburgh youth through his Cam’s Kindness Week, which started in 2022 and is happening in Pittsburgh this week.

“Couldn’t be more excited to see the work we’re doing through the Heyward House Foundation highlighted this week by the NFLPA,” Heyward said regarding the award, according to NFLPA.com. “Cam’s Kindness Week is something I started doing last year because in the chaos of the NFL season, it’s easy to forget how meaningful even just a small act of kindness can be to someone.”

The Heyward House Foundation, which Heyward founded in 2015, will be the recipient of the $10,000 donation from the NFLPA.

As part of Cam’s Kindness Week, Heyward has visited the UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh and spoken to at-risk youth about accountability and overcoming adversity. He has also visited The Caring Place with his mother, Charlotte, where the defensive lineman spoke with children how he overcame his grief following the death of his father, former NFL player Craig Heyward.

On Thursday, Heyward and his brother, Connor, made a surprise visit to the Westinghouse High School football team as it prepares for a City League championship game, and then on Friday opened up another Craig’s Closet, this time at Brashear High School. Craig’s Closet provides young men in need suits for important life events.