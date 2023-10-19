Buy Or Sell: CB Darius Rush Will Actually Have A Future With Steelers

With the Steelers’ 2023 regular season underway following a disappointing year that came up just short of reaching the playoffs, it’s time to start finding out whether or not the answers to last year’s questions are on the roster, tested all throughout training camp and the preseason.

Both sides of the ball got key additions through both free agency and the draft, with new starters, including potentially rookies, amounting to half a dozen or more. The offensive line, the linebackers, and the secondary were all key targets since last year. But what will they look like?

These sorts of uncertainties are what I will look to address in our Buy or Sell series. In each installment, I will introduce a topic statement and weigh some of the arguments for either buying it (meaning that you agree with it or expect it to be true) or selling it (meaning you disagree with it or expect it to be false).

Topic Statement: CB Darius Rush will actually have a future with the Steelers.

Explanation: Signed to the 53-man roster yesterday, Rush is a rookie fifth-round draft pick who is now already in his third different organization. Drafted by the Colts, he was claimed off waivers by the Chiefs but later waived and re-signed to their practice squad, which is where Pittsburgh found him. Content to contribute on special teams now, he is a player the team liked coming out of college, but the Steelers had no draft picks between 132 in the fourth round and 241 in the seventh, which they used on CB Cory Trice Jr.

Buy:

Like Trice, Rush is a cornerback whom scouts liked more than NFL general managers, it seems. Both consistently received higher draft grades than where they were ultimately taken. “Look, it just happened to be a group that’s young and talented. Nothing against Darius”, Colts general manager Chris Ballard said after releasing him.

While he had some struggles in training camp and the preseason, he just needs a little bit of NFL coaching, which is the case for most rookies. The beauty is that he will get the rest of this season as a redshirt year to learn and develop.

Because the Steelers will need him. Patrick Peterson and Levi Wallace and Chandon Sullivan are not the answers. It’s quite possible none of them are playing much, if even on the roster, by 2024. You have Joey Porter Jr. to take over one role. Between Trice and Rush, one can hope that at least one of them emerges. And right now, Rush has the health tiebreaker. He’s of similar size as well, and faster.

Sell:

How many players who end up with three different teams as rookie actually go on to have successful NFL careers? I mean, Mike Hilton did it, but he’s a rare breed. He was overlooked because of his physical characteristics. Guys like Rush are overvalued because of what they offer in that arena.

While the Steelers may not have desirable long-term options at cornerback on their roster right now outside of Porter, that doesn’t automatically make Rush one. Justin Layne was supposed to be one as well. I could go down the list, but you already know the names, or at least have tried to forget them. I’ll just remind you that they let Cameron Sutton go.