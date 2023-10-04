Broderick Jones Thinks He Was ‘Solid’ In First Extensive NFL Action

Though it wasn’t technically his NFL debut, playing four snaps in Week One, rookie OT Broderick Jones saw his most extensive action in Sunday’s Week Four loss to the Houston Texans. Replacing the injured Dan Moore, Jones logged 51 snaps. It wasn’t a perfect outing, but Jones told reporters Wednesday that he thought he held his own.

“I felt like I had a solid game,” he said via 93.7 The Fan. “Little things to clean up here and there. Small little errors. I feel like that’s just the jitters I had.”

What #Steelers first round pick Broderick Jones thought of his first sustained NFL game action last week as he will start against the #Ravens Sunday pic.twitter.com/pmbjBIo7xf — 93.7 The Fan (@937theFan) October 4, 2023

Jones’ first snap of the game was one of his worst, highlighting any nerves he may have had coming off the bench to replace Moore. Oversetting, he got QB Kenny Pickett hit, though the play did not result in a sack.

In pass protection, Jones struggled to use his hands and allowed pass rushers into his chest, though his athleticism and feet helped him recover. The first-round draft pick looked better as a run blocker, generating movement up front as the Steelers’ run game found traction in the third quarter with Pittsburgh trying to climb back into the game.

For Jones, watching the film helped him evaluate the specifics of the game and it was better than he initially thought playing the game live.

“Overall, nothing too bad,” he said. “It always looks worse until you watch film. That’s what my coach used to tell me.”

Jones didn’t specify which coach it was, but it sounds like a coach from college, not current Steelers OL coach Pat Meyer. Knowing he’ll be the starter this weekend against Baltimore, the Steelers will give Jones first-team reps throughout the week with the Georgia product focusing on preparing for the Ravens’ right defensive end/right outside linebacker pass rushers. As a backup who might play either tackle spot (Jones received right tackle reps ahead of Week Two when starter Chukwuma Okorafor went through concussion protocol), you’re forced to prepare for pass rushers on both sides of the ball. Being the clearly defined left tackle should help Jones focus on who he is going to face. Though with the Ravens’ injuries at EDGE rusher, that may be a little harder to do.

Still, Jones should take his experience and build upon it. After starting only 19 games in college, he was billed as a talented but raw player, and his performance against the Texans backed that up. He’s getting thrown right into the Steelers/Ravens rivalry but it’s one heck of a game to make a statement and leave your mark. Pittsburgh will need it from him.