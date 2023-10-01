Broderick Jones Replaces Dan Moore Jr. After Injury Against Texans

Pittsburgh Steelers OT Dan Moore Jr. left the Week Four game against the Houston Texans with an injury following an interception by Kenny Pickett. Moore went into the medical tent and didn’t come out for the next drive, meaning OT Broderick Jones will get his first real test at left tackle.

Moore suffered a right knee injury and his return is questionable, per the CBS broadcast. The injury fast tracks the team’s plans for Jones, who so far has served as a backup. The Steelers’ first-round pick in 2023 will look to keep Kenny Pickett’s blind side clean, after he was already brought down once today. The Steelers currently trail Houston 10-0.

If Jones plays well, he could potentially win the job from Moore, who has struggled a bit to start the 2023 season. Hopefully, the injury is nothing serious, and he’ll be able to return to full health soon.

He went right into the medical tent following the Pickett interception, and it’s possible he sustained the injury on the return. Per the CBS broadcast, he was out of the tent and sitting on the bench, so it doesn’t sound too serious, but Jones is gonna be the guy for now.