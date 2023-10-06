‘Best Seat In The House’: On IR, Cam Heyward Prefers Being With Team To Be Extension Of Players, Coaches

Usually, when NFL players are on Injured Reserve the typically aren’t around the team. Often, they’re on their own rehabbing, doing their own thing to try and recover and get back to playing football again.

It can be a grueling, lonely time.

Not for Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Cameron Heyward. On Injured Reserve since suffering a groin injury in Week One of the 2023 season against the San Francisco 49ers that ultimately required surgery, Heyward has made his presence known to the rest of the team. Serving as a mouthpiece to the media at times while also trying to act as an additional coach for the younger guys defensively, he has made his time on the shelf productive.

That includes traveling to road games as well. In the last two weeks Heyward has had a prominent role on the sideline for the Steelers, wearing a headset and being right in there in the mix with his teammates and coaches, doing everything he can to be in the moment.

Speaking with reporters Thursday ahead of the Week Five matchup with the Baltimore Ravens — a game that Heyward will miss — he stated that he likes being on the road and on the sideline with the team, giving him the best seat in the house. That allows him to feel part of the team, something he learned from his pectoral injury in 2016.

“Whether it’s what I see on the field, trying to keep guys together, whatever’s needed. Unfortunately I’ve been in this situation one other time when I tore my pec, and just in that sense I feel like I learned a lot about how I could be better and what the team needs,” Heyward said to reporters Thursday, according to video via Amanda Godsey’s YouTube page. “Luckily enough, I get to come back during the season at some point, but I’m trying to just be an extension of the players to the coaches, and coaches to the players, seeing what I see, hopefully.

“I just want to get the best seat in the house.”

Though it’s crushing him to not be on the field with his teammates and going through the battles that the Steelers are currently going through, Heyward is doing all that he can — physically and mentally — to try and help out his teammates.

He’s been a significant presence on the sidelines the last two weeks on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders and Houston Texans. He has provided some energy to the team while trying to help younger pieces like rookie Keeanu Benton, DeMarvin Leal and Isaiahh Loudermilk continue to grow within the game.

It’s unusual to see an injured player doing what Heyward is doing, but that’s Captain Cam. That’s what makes him a great leader.

We’ll see if his presence can give the Steelers a boost on Sunday in a heated rivalry with the Ravens as the Steelers come in looking to stop the run and get back on track.