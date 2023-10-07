Baltimore Ravens Elevate RB Kenyan Drake, WR Laquon Treadwell To Active/Inactive Roster

For the second week in a row, the Baltimore Ravens have elevated a receiver and a running back from the practice squad to the active/inactive roster, the team announced today. After elevating RB Melvin Gordon and WR Laquon Treadwell last week, the Ravens again elevated Treadwell and brought up RB Kenyan Drake ahead of their Week Five matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Both are established veterans, with Treadwell being a first-round pick back in 2016 by the Minnesota Vikings. The eight-year veteran has 110 receptions for 1,226 yards in his career. He’s played 17 offensive snaps and 18 special teams for Baltimore this season but has to register a reception. The Ravens will get WR Rashod Bateman back from injury this week, so Treadwell’s role might be limited on Sunday.

Drake entered the league in 2016 as well, a third-round pick by the Miami Dolphins. He was also elevated to the active/inactive roster by the Ravens ahead of the team’s Week Three loss against the Indianapolis Colts. He had two receptions for 31 yards and one carry in that game. He also spent time with the Ravens last season, running for 482 yards and four touchdowns on 109 carries. He also had 17 receptions for 89 yards and a touchdown through the air.

For his career, Drake has 868 carries for 3,866 yards and 33 touchdowns. He also has 218 receptions for 1,655 yards and eight touchdowns. With RB J.K. Dobbins out for the season, the Ravens brought Drake back during the season. They have used RB Gus Edwards as their primary back, with RB Justice Hill getting work as well.

The elevations cast doubt on the status of one of the Ravens’ RBs, with both Hill and Keaton Mitchell listed as questionable for Baltimore. WR Odell Beckham Jr. is also questionable, but said he thinks he’ll play on Sunday. Treadwell could be insurance in case Beckham is unable to go.

The Ravens also placed safety Daryl Worley on injured reserve with a shoulder injury. Worley did not practice all week and had already been ruled for Sunday’s contest.