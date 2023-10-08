‘Absolutely Not:’ Tomlin Never Considered Benching Pickett For Ravens’ Game

When Pittsburgh Steelers QB Kenny Pickett was initially injured in last Sunday’s loss to the Houston Texans, it seemed likely he was going to miss time. That the only good news was his injury wasn’t season-ending.

But 48 hours after the injury, it became apparent it was less severe than initially feared. Diagnosed with a bone bruise, Pickett ended the week without even a game status on the Steelers’ injury report and will start this afternoon’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Speaking with Steelers.com’s Bob Labriola in their weekly interview the morning of each game, Tomlin said he never considered sitting Pickett out this week once he knew he was healthy enough to play.

“Absolutely not,” Tomlin told Labriola when asked if he considered a QB switch. “This is a competitive business. If he’s healthy enough to play, you send him back out there and you allow that competitor an opportunity to compete. There is scarcity in our business. This is not NBA, where we get 82 regular season games or Major League Baseball. If you’re healthy and you’re capable, generally you’re playing.”

After being limited during Wednesday’s practice, Pickett worked in full on Thursday and Friday, leaving little doubt about his status. The only question for today’s game is whether or not Pickett wears any “equipment” on his knee, be it a brace or a sleeve. His bone bruise is largely a pain tolerance issue, though it’s fair to wonder if he’ll lose any mobility until the injury is healed.

Pittsburgh certainly has a backup they trust in Mitch Trubisky, who signed a contract extension this offseason. But if Pickett could show his health, he was always going to start. He and the rest of the offense must play better in a pivotal game against the Ravens. On the season, Pickett has barely completed more than 60 percent of his passes with just four passing touchdowns to four interceptions. He’s also been hit at among the highest rates of any quarterback in football.

He’ll face a tough Baltimore defense that’s getting healthier, returning S Marcus Williams and the likey return of CB Marlon Humphrey. In his full game last season against the Ravens, Pickett led a game-winning touchdown drive to keep the Steelers’ playoff hopes alive. He’ll need to show similar magic today. If he can, Pittsburgh could enter their bye week leading the division.