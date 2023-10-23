2023 Stock Watch – WR Diontae Johnson – Stock Up

Now that the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 2023 season is getting underway after the team finished above .500 but failing to make the postseason last year, we turn our attention to the next chapter of Steelers football and everything that entails. One thing that it means is that some stock evaluations are going to start taking on more specific contexts as we get into the season, reflecting more immediate plusses and minus rather than trends over long periods. The nature of the evaluation, whether short-term or long-term, will be noted in the reasoning section below.

Player: WR Diontae Johnson

Stock Value: Up

Reasoning: The veteran wide receiver offered positive contributions to the Steelers’ victory yesterday in his return from a hamstring injury that had him sidelined for five weeks. He finished the game with five catches for 79 yards and effectively complemented WR George Pickens.

For just the third time in a game in which they both started and finished, WR George Pickens earned more targets yesterday than Diontae Johnson. QB Kenny Pickett fed the former a healthy dose of back-shoulder throws that proved effective and led to his gaining over 100 yards.

While he’s shown that he can also have 100-yard games without Johnson on the field, however, he would not be doing himself a disservice for acknowledging how his partner’s presence on the field yesterday enabled his game.

Having Johnson back on the field drew coverage away from Pickens, limiting the frequency with which the Los Angeles Rams could put two defenders on him. You have to respect Johnson, because there is nobody in the NFL who creates separation than he does. And if you leave him open, he can hurt you.

Pickett only looked his way six times on the day, but he caught five of those targets for 79 yards. He had the longest play of the game, a 39-yard catch-and-run, on the first play of the fourth quarter, converting on 3rd and 8 and setting up the tying score two plays later.

A couple other plays worth noting: at the end of the first quarter, he had a 19-yard catch-and-run nullified by an illegal blindside block by Pickens. The play would have converted a 3rd and 9. He drew a defensive pass interference penalty on 3rd and 8 with three minutes left to play, though a taunting penalty he was called for resulting in the two infractions offsetting.

This was just Johnson’s first game back after missing five weeks due to a hamstring injury he suffered in the season opener. As you might recall, that injury occurred while he was making yet another play, picking up yards after the catch.

One would hope that the combination of Johnson and Pickens working in tandem will help the passing game evolve and reach the next level. They should be at their strongest now as the veteran gets his feet back under him with a positive first showing back from injury.