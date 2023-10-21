2023 Completed Vs. Intended Air Yards In The NFL Through Week Six

The passing game is such a crucial element in today’s NFL, and today I wanted to look at teams’ completed and intended air yardage to date on both sides of the ball. Let’s dive right in, starting with offenses:

From watching the Steelers this season, and if you’ve followed my Steelers’ passing locations charting, you probably already guessed that Pittsburgh is below average in both data points. The offense currently ranks 25th with 5.2 completed air yards, and a slightly better 7.4 intended air yards that lands at 22nd.

There is value in the short passing game no doubt, getting the ball in your playmakers’ hands, which Pittsburgh has improved in comparison to 2022. The Steelers rank sixth in the NFL in yards after catch (YAC) per completion (5.5), largely due to two triple-explosive touchdowns and RB Jaylen Warren, who is one of only two running backs with over 200 YAC (204) despite the bye week.

With WR Diontae Johnson set to return, it will hopefully open things up for WR George Pickens more, the emerging star seeing less double coverage. This would — knock on wood — align with what occurred in Week Five, with more downfield/back-shoulder targets, and in turn boost the Steelers’ air yardage on offense.

Of course, I’d like to see bombs thrown all over the field, but another player that I’m hoping provides more in these terms (and overall) is TE Pat Freiermuth. He has had a very quiet 2023 thus far and will miss at least one more game after aggravating a hamstring injury that sidelined him for the Steelers’ Week Five win over the Baltimore Ravens. Targets and depth over the middle of the field is something QB Kenny Pickett and the Steelers have lacked compared to the rest of the NFL. This makes life easier on opposing defenses and is another factor of the team’s limited air yardage.

Next on the docket is the Los Angeles Rams. They have the top-ranked 7.5 completed air yards on offense, which is even better than Pittsburgh’s intended number. That means the Rams have averaged more yards on their completions than all of Pittsburgh’s passes. Wow. Equally impressive is this came with star Rams WR Cooper Kupp on IR the first four games.

Perfect time to transition to the defenses, using the same data points:

Not what you want to see from the Steelers, who have allowed the highest 7.8 completed air yards in the league, and the Rams’ potent passing offense on deck. Pittsburgh is also next to last with 9.9 intended air yards allowed, playing conservatively in zone often (64 percent). That is the 13th highest rate per Sports Info Solutions.

The quality of play has also been lacking, with the Steelers ranking 31st in zone-coverage success rate. Hopefully we see more of CB Joey Porter Jr., who has earned more playing time with strong play and the position room struggling. He excels in man coverage, highlighted by his huge red zone interception last game. This could possibly provide more comfort for the Steelers to play more man than their 20% to date (22nd in NFL), which has already been more successful (19th).

Yes, there are benefits to both man and zone coverage, but the latter has created very easy opportunities for opposing offenses with regularity. If the Steelers continue to play zone this frequently, they better start closing to the catch point to challenge these downfield passes more.

CB Levi Wallace has been targeted the most by far this season (42), at a 14.7 average distance of target (ADOT), and 309 yards allowed per PFF. He leads the team in each of the undesired stats, the biggest culprit of these issues. Four other players have allowed a 10-plus ADOT, all in the secondary: S Damontae Kazee, Porter (only one reception), CB Chandon Sullivan, and CB Patrick Peterson.

So, it may be tough sledding for Pittsburgh’s pass defense, which is at the bottom the league in air yardage allowed, against the Rams offense, which tops the NFL in completed air yards. The Los Angeles defense is below average, ranking 23rd in completed and 25th intended air yards. Our own Jonathan Heittritter outlined them giving up big plays downfield through the air in this great article. Hopefully Pittsburgh’s offense can take advantage and have more success with downfield passing on Sunday.

Thanks for reading and let me know your thoughts in the comments.