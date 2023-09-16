WR Dez Fitzpatrick Says ‘It Was A No-Brainer’ To Leave Tennessee In Favor Of Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers went heavy on defensive linemen on the initial 53-man roster and have a more short-term injury to contend with at wide receiver. That’s why when DL Cameron Heyward was placed on the Reserve/Injured List, his roster spot was filled by WR Dez Fitzpatrick, promoted from the practice squad.

A former fourth-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2021, he spent his first two seasons there, mostly on the practice squad, but by the end of the 2022 season, he was ready for a change of scenery. “I’m not really sure what happened there”, he told Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “All I know is my agent asked me if I wanted to stick around with Tennessee or go to the Steelers. It was a no-brainer”.

Signed to a Reserve/Future contract on January 11, Fitzpatrick lasted all throughout the entire offseason. Following a strong camp and a solid showing in the preseason, while he did not make the final roster cuts, he was asked to remain on the practice squad.

“They asked me if I wanted to stay around, if I loved being a Steeler”, he recalled, via Rutter. “I said yeah, and we’re still here”.

Where is here exactly, though? While Diontae Johnson is expected to be sidelined for a few weeks, that doesn’t even mean that Fitzpatrick is going to dress for games. Gunner Olszewski, who was inactive for the season opener, is the most likely player to dress, for multiple reasons.

With RB Anthony McFarland Jr.’s status for Monday’s game unclear as he deals with a knee injury, the Steelers will likely need Olszewski available as an option at worst to return kicks, if not to take on the job entirely.

But he gives the team another option, and this is not going to be a one-week issue. The 6-2, 208-pounder brings another big body to the mix, although they already have plenty of those with George Pickens, Allen Robinson II, and Miles Boykin.

Fitzpatrick logged 76 snaps on offense during the preseason, along with 27 on special teams. He did not even catch a pass on two targets over three games—he did drop one pass, but he left a generally positive impression without the ball in his hand. And he was an asset on special teams, including two tackles.

There is no guarantee that he will get an opportunity to actually play a snap of football for the Steelers. But he certainly seems happy to be here, opting for a fresh start in Pittsburgh rather than remaining in Tennessee after making little headway over two years.

Currently on the 53-man roster, he should remain there at least until Johnson gets back from his hamstring injury. Whether or not he dresses may depend on the situation at kick returner. Of course, if another injury happens, not just to a wide receiver but to a special teamer like Miles Killebrew, that would be another way for him to get a hat.