‘White-Aht’: Steelers Troll Browns On Social Media After Win For A Taste Of Their Own Medicine

I don’t know how strong the correlation is between franchises that haven’t had a great deal of success and Twitter accounts that have an excessive amount of sass, but it’s certainly strong when it comes to the Cleveland Browns. Whoever runs their social media team sure likes to make it spicy when they’re feeling good.

They even took the time to troll the Pittsburgh Steelers on their way to the city for Monday night’s game, so it’s only appropriate that the Steelers’ own social media team clapped back after the 26-22 win and gave them a taste of their own medicine, with a big dose of nostalgia for people of a certain age. *cough*mine*cough*

Here’s the mail it never fails pic.twitter.com/TYx7v6fBRg — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 19, 2023

Even those unfamiliar with Blue’s Clues, the old Nick Jr. television show featuring a blue cartoon dog, might know the reference through memes. But even those with no prior experience with Steve and Blue can figure out what’s going on here.

And you know what? That’s fair play, because the Steelers weren’t the ones who started the war.

can’t believe we gotta spend this much time here 😒 📸 » https://t.co/zgxL5PSCUQ pic.twitter.com/xO3HahWulh — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 17, 2023

“Can’t believe we gotta spend this much time here” was tweeted from the team’s official social media account on Sunday evening as the team arrived in Pittsburgh for last night’s game. And they sure didn’t mind being salty after beating the Cincinnati Bengals in the season opener, making repeated references to banter leading up to the game. So, of course, the Steelers gave them a taste of their own medicine.

don't mess with the elf pic.twitter.com/V8LOAEZBdB — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 10, 2023

Cleveland seemed as preoccupied this week about unveiling its new all-white throwback uniforms. Surely they were hoping to secure a win in them, but it didn’t quite work out that way. And this helpful tweet by the Steelers reminded them.

they're here and they're glorious 🥹 pic.twitter.com/ev5iF37Jsq — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 18, 2023

Dub so clean 🥶 pic.twitter.com/46gwW49QZv — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 19, 2023

We don’t often see these sorts of post-game jabs from the Steelers’ Twitter account, but when we do, they tend to come in response to social media posts from other teams. But as in all things both physical and digital, to the victor go the spoils.

Pittsburgh gets to brag about this at least until the rivals play again. And those white jerseys got a little less special. The Steelers got their letter last night, and it was a W. Now pardon me as I alienate my readers with a much more obscure reference, but Cleveland may want to keep in mind that the postman always rings twice.