Watch: Respect NT Montravius Adams’ Big-Man Hustle

Bringing you guys another video. Today, we’re nerding out a bit to talk about something that isn’t incredibly critical to the Pittsburgh Steelers. But I love pointing out big men who run and hustle to the ball. NT Montravius Adams is one of those guys, and his effort on tape shouldn’t go unnoticed, even for negative plays overall.

We go through clips from all three games that highlight his fanatical effort.

As always, let me know your thoughts in the comments below. And thanks for watching.

